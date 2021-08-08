Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Reduced by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,746,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,804. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

