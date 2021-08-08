Veles Price Hits $0.0502 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $64,748.06 and $321.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,187.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.17 or 0.06782502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.53 or 0.01267808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00338939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00130154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00597547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00332949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00279157 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,763 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,091 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.