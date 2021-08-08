Verasity Hits Market Capitalization of $67.06 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $67.06 million and $24.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00205944 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,269,735,219 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

