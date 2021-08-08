VeriCoin Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $90.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,204.52 or 1.00300799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00069636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,910,623 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

