Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $291,695.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $291,695.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00339700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

