VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $23.72 million and $1.52 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00825500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00099982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039706 BTC.

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

