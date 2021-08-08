VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0008

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $201,807.92 and approximately $53.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039578 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

