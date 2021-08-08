W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $181,392.11 and approximately $13,195.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.68 or 0.00818875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00099347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039574 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

