Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

