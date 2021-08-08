WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.16 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

