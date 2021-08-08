WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $358.44 million and $36.77 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00126072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00145536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.37 or 0.99883758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00790114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

