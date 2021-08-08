West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.49. 285,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $430.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

