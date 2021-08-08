Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,144 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.21 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

