Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 327,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $171,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

