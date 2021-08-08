Wilder World (WILD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

