Wownero Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $22,585.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00124005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.