WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $7.37 or 0.00016919 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $40,503.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00124005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00148403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,652.29 or 1.00217893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.51 or 0.00790931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

