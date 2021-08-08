X-CASH (XCASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38,358.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $10.19 million and $38,358.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.