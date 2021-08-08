XeniosCoin (XNC) Hits Market Cap of $129.93 Million

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, XeniosCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XeniosCoin has a total market cap of $129.93 million and $58,219.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00339282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin . The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

