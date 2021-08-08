XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $474.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00126647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00145565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00030476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,050.42 or 0.99683407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars.

