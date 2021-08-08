Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $100,832.63

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Xuez has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $100,832.63 and approximately $57,443.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,109,649 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,216 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

