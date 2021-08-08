YAM V3 Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $329,281.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,871,349 coins and its circulating supply is 12,468,625 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.