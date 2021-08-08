Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $11,811.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00279140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00130294 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00143867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,439,075 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

