Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $853,845.11 and $21,402.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

