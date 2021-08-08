YF Link Reaches Market Cap of $5.51 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $680,952.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $106.95 or 0.00245873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00815593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00098855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00039467 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

