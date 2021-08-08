YGGDRASH One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,052.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $10,052.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00812780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00098200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00039594 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

