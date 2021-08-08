Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops One Day Volume of $2.14 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00126072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00145536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.37 or 0.99883758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00790114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

