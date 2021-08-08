Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,950. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

