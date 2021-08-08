Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,910,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,680. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

