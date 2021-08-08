Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.29. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 4,179,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

