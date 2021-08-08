Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.42. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in ACM Research by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 21,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACM Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its stake in ACM Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

