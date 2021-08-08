Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

GSHD traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.95. 127,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,406. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.08, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,730 shares of company stock worth $57,051,040. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

