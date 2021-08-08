Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $0.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 340,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

