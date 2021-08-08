Zacks: Brokerages Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 753,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

