Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,311,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576,601. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

