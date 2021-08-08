Zenswap Network Token Hits One Day Volume of $183.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $47,267.92 and approximately $183.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00827256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00100086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

