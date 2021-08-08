ZEON (ZEON) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $115.87 million and approximately $120,156.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.