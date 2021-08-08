ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $65,294.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 35,780,709 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

