ZrCoin Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $62,359.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

