$0.03 EPS Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a PE ratio of 606.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

