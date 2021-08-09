-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 3,752,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,689. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $654.36 million, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

