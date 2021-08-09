$0.20 EPS Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock remained flat at $$6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 52,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

