$0.32 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 84,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.