$0.32 EPS Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. 3,695,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in PPL by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 45.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 106,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

