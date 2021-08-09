$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.39. 80,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

