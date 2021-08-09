$0.79 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.