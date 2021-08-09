122,668 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $17,519,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

SNCY stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

