13,433 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $85.96.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

