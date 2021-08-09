18,782 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Intel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 317,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

