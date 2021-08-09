199,870 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

